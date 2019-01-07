Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA):
- 1/4/2019 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/2/2019 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 12/25/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/19/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 12/13/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/4/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/28/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 11/10/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of MGTA stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $16.33.
Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.
