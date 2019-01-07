Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA):

1/4/2019 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2019 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

12/25/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

12/19/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

12/13/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

12/4/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

11/28/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

11/10/2018 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,312 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

