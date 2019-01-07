Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WESCO International (WCC)

WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2019 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WESCO continues to benefit from its solid momentum across all the end markets in both U.S. and Canada. Moreover, this remains the key driver of the company’s organic sales. Also, the company is witnessing growing contract wins in all the markets which are tailwinds. Additionally, WESCO’s robust supply chain solutions portfolio and strengthening relationship with utility and non-residential construction clients are likely to continue aiding its momentum in the market. We believe improving demand from data centres, broadband, cyber security and cloud technology projects will continue to drive the company's top-line growth. However, supplier concentration remains a concern. Further, increasing sales in international projects are headwinds for margin expansion. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

12/31/2018 – WESCO International had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2018 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/19/2018 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2018 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2018 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2018 – WESCO International is now covered by analysts at Buckingham Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2018 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2018 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2018 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 453,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,878. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.71.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth $484,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WESCO International by 8.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $400,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

