Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Callaway Golf (ELY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY):

1/2/2019 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2019 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/20/2018 – Callaway Golf is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2018 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2018 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

12/5/2018 – Callaway Golf had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

12/2/2018 – Callaway Golf was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,583. Callaway Golf Co has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 34.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,394,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after buying an additional 357,045 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 153.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

