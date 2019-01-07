RealPage (RP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.57. 1,306,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 971,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RP. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RealPage from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.25 and a beta of 1.28.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $4,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,056,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,603,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,284 shares of company stock valued at $50,411,065 in the last ninety days. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 47.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 85.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 161.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 35.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at $480,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

