RDI Reit (RDI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on RDI Reit in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.

Get RDI Reit alerts:

Shares of RDI stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. RDI Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.95 ($0.54).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

About RDI Reit

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.