Rate3 1-Day Volume Tops $222,149.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit and ABCC. Rate3 has a total market cap of $570,060.00 and approximately $222,149.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.37 or 0.12416898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027256 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001276 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,994,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Coinrail, Ethfinex, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, FCoin, DEx.top, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.