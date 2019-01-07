Rapid7 (RPD) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 617,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 373,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Rapid7 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $215,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $177,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,221,485 shares of company stock valued at $73,286,780. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,170,000 after buying an additional 190,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,170,000 after buying an additional 190,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,727,000 after buying an additional 62,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rapid7 by 3,076.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after buying an additional 1,188,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,085,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after buying an additional 86,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: Bear Market

