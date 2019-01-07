Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

