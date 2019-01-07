Radius Health (RDUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radius got a boost with the approval of lead drug Tymlos. Sales of Tymlos continue to gain traction. Total prescriptions accounted for 22% of total U.S. anabolic osteoporosis market (based on Patient Months on Therapy, TRx PMOT) in the quarter. Tymlos is expected to be covered for approximately 274 million insured lives, representing approximately 95% of U.S. commercial and 64% of Medicare insured lives effective Jan 1, 2019. However, Radius suffered a setback when the CHMP communicated a negative trend vote for the MAA following a re-examination procedure of lead drug Tymlos. Thereafter, the CHMP communicated that it maintained its negative opinion on the MAA at its formal final vote. While the market for postmenopausal osteoporosis provides significant commercial potential, it is pretty crowded given the presence of products like Amgen’s Prolia and Lilly’s Forteo. Shares have underperformed the industry in the last twelve months.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Radius Health from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $750.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 140.79% and a negative net margin of 346.67%. The company had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, VP Joseph Francis Kelly acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $47,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,650,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,010,316.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,854,330. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 15.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 731,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 30.5% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 6,590,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,307,000 after purchasing an additional 389,363 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

