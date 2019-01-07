Quorum Health (QHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR). It operates QHR, which is a hospital management advisory and consulting services that provides services to non-affiliated general acute care hospitals. Its hospitals and its affiliated businesses offer services, such as general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. “

QHC stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Quorum Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $91.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $460.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 248.56% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quorum Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quorum Health by 58.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quorum Health by 1,438.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 789,598 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Quorum Health by 159.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 542,580 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quorum Health by 23.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quorum Health by 334.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 252,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

