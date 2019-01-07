Quiz (QUIZ) Shares Up 13.1%

Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ) shares shot up 13.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.98 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). 707,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 314,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.95 ($0.40).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Quiz to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Quiz in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

