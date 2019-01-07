QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. William Blair began coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons sold 122,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,053,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $67,135.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,786. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $116,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $173,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QNST stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 35,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,821. The company has a market capitalization of $799.97 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.59 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

