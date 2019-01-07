QuadrantProtocol Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $374,860.00 and $68,081.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.02219953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00156100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00210963 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024933 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,888,751 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

