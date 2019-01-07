Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Director Sells $159,724.89 in Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $159,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Quadracci Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, November 17th, Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 22,913 shares of Quad/Graphics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $495,837.32.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth approximately $14,243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 96.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 37.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 66.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 70,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QUAD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quad/Graphics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

