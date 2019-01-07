QEP Resources (QEP) Debt Trading 6.3% Higher

An issue of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) debt rose 6.3% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.625% coupon and is set to mature on March 1, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $91.75. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.12.

Shares of QEP stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $8.53. 34,466,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,613,225. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QEP Resources by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

