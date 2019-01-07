Pyxus International (PYX) Trading Up 10.6%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s share price was up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 571,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 462,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYX shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxus International in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Pyxus International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($6.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.88 million during the quarter. Pyxus International had a net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at $696,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at $15,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International Company Profile (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

