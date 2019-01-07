Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $115,000 Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2,862.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 339.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,339,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 1,806,880 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,936,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 137,161 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,386,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,911,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

