Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 88,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,973,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW) Shares Down 2.6%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/proshares-ultrapro-short-dow30-sdow-shares-down-2-6.html.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.