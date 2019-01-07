ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 88,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,973,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.
Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.