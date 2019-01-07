PriceSmart (PSMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $777.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts expect PriceSmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $60.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $585,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jose Luis Laparte sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,526,193.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,266.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,053 shares of company stock worth $6,535,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

