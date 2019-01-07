PRCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66.00 (PRC)

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. PRCoin has a total market cap of $6,650.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One PRCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00956461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00001209 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001768 BTC.

PRCoin Profile

PRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. PRCoin’s total supply is 807,242,400 coins and its circulating supply is 27,242,400 coins. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin . PRCoin’s official website is prcoin.io

Buying and Selling PRCoin

PRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.