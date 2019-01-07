Praxair, Inc. (PX) Receives $174.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Praxair in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Praxair in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Get Praxair alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 8.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 293,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Praxair in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 68.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 13,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 112.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PX opened at $164.50 on Friday. Praxair has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $169.75.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.