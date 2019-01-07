PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Receives $116.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Northcoast Research set a $114.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Argus upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,465. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 47.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.