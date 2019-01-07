Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $457,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,544 shares of company stock valued at $489,933. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. 70,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,887. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

