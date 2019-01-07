PIVX (PIVX) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00021589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Bittrex, BiteBTC and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $49.54 million and $643,920.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00028848 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027053 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001536 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, BiteBTC, Graviex, Crex24, Coinbe, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, Bisq, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

