Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Price Target to $285.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price cut by Piper Jaffray Companies to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $320.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $200.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

