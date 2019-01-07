Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Medidata Solutions Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (MDSO)

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Medidata Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Medidata Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Medidata Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price target on Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.82.

Shares of MDSO opened at $64.48 on Monday. Medidata Solutions has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDSO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 45.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 57.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

In other Medidata Solutions news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,030 shares of company stock worth $2,539,022. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.