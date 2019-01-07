PerkinElmer (PKI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PerkinElmer outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company witnessed strong performances by its core DAS and Diagnostics units in recent times. The growth came from strength in life sciences markets, immunodiagnostics and applied genomics business lines. Solid international growth also buoys optimism. The company’s efforts to introduce AI in its core segments is also a major positive. Solid outlook for revenues also paints a bright picture. Robust gross and operating margin expansion is impressive as well. On the flip side, the company slashed its full-year guidance. Currently, it expects incremental foreign exchange headwinds to impact results in the rest of 2018. Furthermore, PerkinElmer continues to acquire a large number of companies, which increases integration risks. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.74.

PKI opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,550. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

