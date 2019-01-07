PepsiCo (PEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo is witnessing strained margins for quite some time due to operating and commodity cost inflation, including higher transportation costs and stepped-up advertising expense. This trend is likely to continue, going ahead. Additionally, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales, which has caused sluggishness in beverage category. However, PepsiCo's robust surprise trend has driven its outperformance compared with the industry in the past year. Earnings topped estimates in the last 11 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last seven quarters. The improvement is mainly attributable to strong performances in international divisions, propelled by higher revenue growth in developing and emerging markets. Also, the company’s solid snacks division is boosting the performance.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Macquarie set a $122.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

PEP stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.52. 1,362,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,020. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929,756 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,330,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

