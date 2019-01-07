Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Severfield (SFR)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of SFR stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Friday. Severfield has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Get Severfield alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.