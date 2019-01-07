Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) and Idaho Independent Bank (IIBK) Critical Contrast

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) and Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

71.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Idaho Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 22.25% 9.83% 0.98% Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Idaho Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $173.35 million 2.91 $36.49 million $1.94 13.52 Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $3.05 million N/A N/A

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Idaho Independent Bank does not pay a dividend. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Idaho Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.02%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Idaho Independent Bank.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Idaho Independent Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Idaho Independent Bank Company Profile

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.