Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Receives $22.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 20,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 237.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,301,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,974 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,281,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,002,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,956,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,250,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,726,000 after purchasing an additional 954,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 388,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.65 million. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

