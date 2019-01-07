Particl (PART) Price Tops $2.22 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00054865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. Particl has a total market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $55,756.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005290 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000518 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

