Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Park City Group an industry rank of 80 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCYG. TheStreet downgraded Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park City Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Park City Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park City Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

