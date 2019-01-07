PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (PLWTY) & DS Smith (DITHF) Head-To-Head Comparison

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY) and DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 DS Smith 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PANALPINA WELTT/ADR and DS Smith’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PANALPINA WELTT/ADR $5.62 billion 0.54 $59.76 million $0.50 51.00 DS Smith $6.19 billion 0.66 N/A N/A N/A

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DS Smith.

Dividends

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. DS Smith does not pay a dividend. PANALPINA WELTT/ADR pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DS Smith has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PANALPINA WELTT/ADR and DS Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 1.12% 10.69% 3.32% DS Smith N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR beats DS Smith on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR Company Profile

Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG provides air and ocean freight, and logistics services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS. The company's air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services, as well as virtual cargo airline and e-freight services. It also provides ocean freight products, such as full container load, less-than-container load, and non-containerized load products, as well as various services, such as dangerous goods handling, temperature controlled transportation, cargo insurance, letter of credit processing, certification and legalization of documents, food and drug administration filing, and advanced cargo information filing. In addition, the company offers logistics and manufacturing services comprising manufacturing assembly and testing, technical distribution, installation, and product life cycle extension services that include repair, reconfiguration, and reselling; and 3D printing, demand-driven inventory dispositioning, and end-to-end e-commerce solutions, as well as inbound, distribution, finished goods, aftermarket, reverse logistics, warehousing, and other value added logistics services. Further, it provides energy and project solutions that include planning, transport engineering, route and site survey, marine and cargo charter, carrier, and origin and destination services; and supply chain solutions comprising planning, sourcing, making, delivering, and returning services. Additionally, the company offers full and less than truck load, and consolidation road services; and rail, cargo security, and business implementation services. It serves the automotive, chemical, consumer and retail, energy, fashion, government, aid and relief, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, perishable product, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. The company serves the food and drinks, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce, e-retail, and converters markets. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including paper, cardboard, mixed dry, and plastics recycling services; confidential security shredding services; organics and food products; general waste recycling and shredding services; zero waste solutions; and added value services to medium and large corporates, and small businesses in the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, public, and automotive sectors. In addition, the company offers recycled corrugated case materials and specialty papers; offers related technical and supply chain services; and manufactures and sells flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, rigid packaging solutions, and foam and injection molded products for use in the beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, fresh produce, construction, and retail industries. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Northern Europe, Central Europe, Italy, North America, Germany, and Switzerland. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

