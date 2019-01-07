Pacific Drilling (PACD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Zacks has also assigned Pacific Drilling an industry rank of 161 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.
Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported ($6.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 175.46%.
Pacific Drilling Company Profile
Pacific Drilling SA engages in the business of floating rig drilling. Its products include pacific bora, pacific mistral, pacific scirocco, pacific khamsin, pacific santa ana, pacific sharav, pacific meltem, and pacific zonda. The company was founded on March 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Featured Article: What is the quiet period?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Drilling (PACD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.