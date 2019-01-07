Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,967,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,241,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.05.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,336 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/oracle-co-orcl-shares-bought-by-boltwood-capital-management.html.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.