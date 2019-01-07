Open Text Corp (OTEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to announce $744.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $771.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $711.60 million. Open Text posted sales of $734.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Open Text.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.53 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,283,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 63.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,314,000 after purchasing an additional 840,458 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $37,491,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 176.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 729,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 39.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,834,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,756,000 after purchasing an additional 519,698 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Open Text has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1518 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Text (OTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.