One Horizon Group (OHGI) Trading Down 14.3%

One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI)’s share price dropped 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 4,078,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,361,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. One Horizon Group had a negative net margin of 1,071.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

