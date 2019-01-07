Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s (OLLI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $7,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,650,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,739,025.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $821,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,783,680. 20.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 341,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
