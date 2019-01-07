Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s (OLLI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $7,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,650,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,739,025.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $821,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,783,680. 20.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 341,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

