Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,900. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

