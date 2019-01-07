Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.76.

NYSE OAS opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

