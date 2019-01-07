NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ) shares rose 22.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 186,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 107,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

In related news, Director Castro Alem Jose Gustavo De sold 250,000 shares of NRG Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$32,500.00. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,825 over the last three months.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/nrg-metals-ngz-stock-price-up-22-2.html.

NRG Metals Company Profile (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

