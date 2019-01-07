North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 2,109 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 444,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.95. 270,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,971. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $270.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.289 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

