North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 2,691 Shares of Acme United Co. (ACU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Acme United comprises about 1.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 18.38% of Acme United worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Acme United by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 309,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acme United by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acme United by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Acme United by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acme United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU remained flat at $$15.75 during trading hours on Monday. 4,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.98.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

