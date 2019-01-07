Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,880,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $71,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 145.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,198 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 32,757 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,268 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

AAL traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin bought 15,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.69 per share, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,146 shares in the company, valued at $790,390.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 25,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,592.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

