Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series C accounts for 1.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,383. The company has a market cap of $989.89 million, a P/E ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 0.75. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

