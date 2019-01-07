Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 7.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,131. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $175.79 and a 12-month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total transaction of $945,958.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,025. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

