Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 75,714 Shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,714 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in OMNOVA Solutions were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,741,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,262,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,874,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 93,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

NYSE OMN opened at $7.39 on Monday. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $328.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.07.

OMNOVA Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on OMN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/nordea-investment-management-ab-sells-75714-shares-of-omnova-solutions-inc-omn.html.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.