Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth approximately $75,660,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,249,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,778,000 after buying an additional 260,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 11.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,739,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,015,000 after buying an additional 377,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth approximately $8,645,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE BSMX opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.1804 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s previous special dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/nordea-investment-management-ab-purchases-new-stake-in-banco-santander-mexico-sa-instcn-de-bsmx.html.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.