Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.74 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 449.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PulteGroup by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,122,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,096,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,749,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PulteGroup by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,812,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PulteGroup by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 942,057 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

